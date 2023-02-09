US sees TTP as biggest ‘threat’ for Pakistan

WASHINGTON: US State Depart­ment counselor Derek Chollet will pay an important visit to Pakistan during the ongoing week to explore possibilities of coordinating efforts to combat terrorism, ARY News reported.

Exclusively talking to ARY News prior to his Islamabad visit, Derek Chollet said he will be holding important meetings in Pakistan as both Pakistan and US have common interests.

The United States diplomat said there is a great opportunity to further improve the relationship between Washington and Islamabad.

Chollet said the US wants the prosperity and security of the people of both countries and wants to deal with the challenges together with Pakistan.

The US diplomat said that they are working together to deal with the threats of terrorism. There is serious concern about the increasing incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, he added.

The counselor of the United States Department of State said that there will be talks between Pakistan and the United States of America on counter-terrorism next month.

He said that Tehreek-e-Taliban is a big threat to Pakistan, and went on to say that the US is ready for joint efforts against any terrorist group.

On the question regarding Indo-Pak relations, Derek Chollet said that the US has important relations with Pakistan and India, mediating between Pakistan and India is not the job of the US, but wants things to remain calm in both nuclear power neighbours in South Asia.

Replying to a question regarding is US ready for talks with Imran Khan, Chollet while rejecting the former prime minister’s allegations of US involvement in the ouster of his govt said their policies are not person, but country-specific.

Whoever comes into power, the United States will hold talks for boosting ties between both countries.

