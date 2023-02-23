US Senate delegation meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: A six-member US Senate delegation from the Democratic Party led by Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif highlighting the significance of long-standing cooperation between Pakistan and the United States (US) underscored the need to make this partnership diverse and multidimensional.

He underlined that parliamentary exchanges between the two countries, as vibrant democracies, were vital to promoting understanding of each others’ perspectives at the political level, the state news agency reported.

Other members of the delegation included Senators Maria Cantwell, Amy Klobuchar, Gary Peters, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Peter Welch.

