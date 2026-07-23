US starts fast-track visa trial - who can apply?

US has launched a pilot program allowing some tourist and business visa (B-Visa) applicants to pay an additional $750 for an earlier visa interview, on top of the standard $185 visa application fee.

The Nonimmigrant Visa (NIV) Expedited Appointment Pilot Program, announced by the US Department of State on 22 July, will run until 31 December 2026 at selected US embassies and consulates.

The voluntary program is initially being tested only in Mission Mexico, covering the US embassy and all US consulates in the country. The State Department said more embassies and consulates could be added during the pilot.

The program is intended to help eligible applicants with urgent travel needs secure a visa interview within 10 business days, subject to appointment availability.

However, the Department stressed that paying the additional fee does not guarantee a visa will be issued or that the application itself will be processed any faster.

Eligibility:

The program is available only to applicants who:

Are applying for a B visa (tourist or business visa).

Have a future interview appointment scheduled.

Meet all eligibility requirements.

Are applying at a participating US embassy or consulate.

The “Paid Expedite” option will appear only in countries where the program has been introduced and where appointments are available.

Important Rules for Applicants:

The Department has set out several conditions for using the paid expedited service:

The $750 fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Expedited appointments cannot be rescheduled.

Missing the appointment means the expedited fee is forfeited.

Applicants who want another expedited appointment after missing one must pay the fee again.

Group applications require each applicant to pay the expedited fee individually.

Applicants whose emergency appointment requests were previously refused may still qualify for a paid expedited appointment if they meet the eligibility criteria.

The program is not available to applicants renewing visas through the interview waiver process.

How it works?

Applicants must first complete the normal visa application process by paying the $185 MRV fee and scheduling a regular interview.

If expedited appointments are available at their chosen embassy or consulate, they will see a “Paid Expedite” option when managing their booking.

Once an expedited appointment is selected, applicants have 10 minutes to pay the $750 fee and secure the slot.

The pilot program will remain in place until 31 December 2026, with the State Department saying more US embassies and consulates could join before the trial ends.

While the initiative offers applicants the possibility of securing an earlier interview, US officials have emphasized that it does not improve the likelihood of obtaining a visa or reduce the time required for a final decision once the interview has taken place.