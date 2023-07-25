US State Dept reacts to PEMRA Amendment Bill

WASHINGTON: The Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State Vedant Patel has reacted to Pakistan’s PEMRA Amendment Bill and said that they expressed concerns on the freedom of press in Pakistan and around the world.

Vedant Patel, in a press briefing on Tuesday, said that the US always expressed concerns regarding the freedom of the press in Pakistan and across the globe. He added that independent media and informed citizens are crucial for any nation and its democratic future.

Patel said that the US adopted a very clear stance regarding the freedom of the press. He added that we used to express our concerns over the freedom of the press with stakeholders and high-ups in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023 was introduced in the National Assembly session on Friday.

Speaking on the Bill, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said new amendments have been introduced in the bill to enhance the credibility of the news content and curb disinformation as well as misinformation.

The US State Department’s spokesperson did not comment on the recent meeting between the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and the US Central Command (Centcom) Chief General Michael Erik Kurilla.

Vedant Patel asked the journalist to get details of the meeting from the US Centcom.

Commenting on a telephonic conversation between Tony Blinken and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Patel said that the US State Secretary held discussions on productive partnership between both countries with his Pakistani counterpart.

He added that the United States would continue to engage with Pakistan through trade and investment ties, additionally, Tony Blinken also welcomed the approval of International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan for the financial assistance of Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that Blinken also encouraged continued reforms to promote economic recovery and prosperity. The US State secretary also held discussions on the joint interests of US and Pakistan on Ukraine and a stable Afghanistan.

Vedant Patel clarified that no US high-up is paying a visit to Afghanistan.