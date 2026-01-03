Why Did the US Strike Venezuela?- A Short Explainer

In the early hours of January 3, 2026, the United States launched a large-scale military strike on Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. President Donald Trump announced the operation on Truth Social, framing it as a decisive blow against narcoterrorism.

This event marks a dramatic escalation in US-Venezuela relations, raising questions about the true motives behind the strikes. Why did the US strike Venezuela? This explainer dives into the official reasons, historical context, and criticisms, exploring the blend of drug enforcement, geopolitical strategy, and resource interests that fueled the action.

Historical Tensions: From Sanctions to Military Buildup

US-Venezuela relations have been strained for decades, particularly under Maduro’s rule since 2013. The US has long accused Maduro of authoritarianism, election rigging, and ties to criminal networks. In 2019, the Trump administration imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector, aiming to choke the economy and force regime change. By 2025, with Trump back in office, these efforts intensified. The US designated the “Cartel de los Soles”—allegedly led by Maduro—as a foreign terrorist organization, increasing the bounty on him to $50 million. This set the stage for Operation Southern Spear, launched in September 2025, which began with airstrikes on vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific suspected of drug trafficking.

The operation expanded rapidly. By October 2025, US officials identified targets “at the nexus of drug gangs and the Maduro regime,” including ports and airstrips. In December 2025, a CIA drone strike hit a coastal port facility, destroying boats and infrastructure used for alleged drug loading—the first confirmed land strike inside Venezuela. Trump confirmed this attack, calling it a “big facility where ships come from,” though he described it as largely symbolic. A naval blockade on sanctioned oil tankers followed, involving 15,000 US personnel, warships, and aircraft in the Caribbean.

Official Reasons: Combating Drug Trafficking and Narcoterrorism

The Trump administration’s primary justification for the strikes is counter-narcotics. Venezuela is accused of facilitating drug shipments to the US, with Maduro’s regime allegedly collaborating with groups like Tren de Aragua and Colombia’s National Liberation Army. By December 31, 2025, at least 115 people had been killed in 35 strikes on 36 vessels. The January 3 operation, which included explosions in Caracas and strikes on military sites like Fuerte Tiuna, was portrayed as protecting US personnel during Maduro’s arrest. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced indictments against Maduro in New York for drug and weapons charges, emphasizing he would face “American justice.”

US officials argue this falls under presidential authority to combat threats, bypassing the War Powers Resolution by classifying it as law enforcement rather than war. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated no further action against Venezuela is anticipated, framing the capture as ending a criminal regime. Supporters see it as restoring democracy and curbing migration tied to Venezuelan instability.

Criticisms: Resource Imperialism and Geopolitical Power Play

Critics, including Venezuelan officials and UN experts, condemn the strikes as illegal aggression violating UN Charter Article 2(4) on sovereignty. Maduro accused the US of seeking to seize Venezuela’s resources, including the world’s largest oil reserves (303 billion barrels) and minerals like lithium and gold. Analysts point to the US National Security Strategy’s aim to “restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere” and enforce the Monroe Doctrine, denying competitors like China, Russia, and Iran access to strategic assets.

Former US Ambassador James Story admitted Maduro’s alliances with “strategic competitors” and control over oil and minerals drive US policy. Trump’s chief of staff suggested boat strikes aimed to make Maduro “cry uncle.” Human rights groups label the actions extrajudicial killings, with the blockade worsening Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis. Allies like Russia and Iran denounced the attack, while Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez demanded “proof of life” for Maduro.

Implications of the US Venezuela Strike

The capture could fracture Venezuela’s military, potentially installing opposition leader María Corina Machado as interim president. It might flood markets with Venezuelan oil, lowering prices and pressuring Russia economically—aligning with Trump’s “peace through strength” doctrine. However, it risks broader conflict, with Venezuela declaring a national emergency and deploying forces. Globally, it sets a precedent for unilateral actions, drawing parallels to past interventions like Panama in 1989.

In summary, while the US cites drug enforcement as the reason for striking Venezuela, underlying motives appear tied to resource control and hemispheric dominance. As Trump briefs from Mar-a-Lago, the world watches for fallout from this bold move.