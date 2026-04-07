US strikes targets on Iran's Kharg Island

The ​US ‌military conducted strikes ​on ​military targets ⁠on ​Iran’s ​Kharg Island, the Axios ​news ​outlet reported ‌on ⁠Tuesday, citing an unidentified ​senior ​U.S. ⁠official.

Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, holds significant strategic and economic importance. The island serves as a crucial oil terminal for Iran, handling a substantial portion of the country’s oil exports. Its deep-water port and storage facilities make it a vital hub for Iran’s energy exports, allowing large tankers to dock and load oil. The island’s importance extends beyond energy exports, as it also plays a key role in Iran’s military strategy, providing a strategic location for naval operations and military installations.

The island’s significance has made it a focal point in regional tensions, particularly with the US and Israel. In recent conflicts, Kharg Island has been targeted, disrupting global oil supplies and escalating tensions. The island’s importance to Iran’s economy and military means that any developments or threats to the island can have far-reaching implications for global energy markets and regional stability. Its location in the Persian Gulf also makes it a critical point for monitoring and securing maritime trade routes.

Iran rejects ceasefire despite Trump threat

Iran showed no sign of agreeing to U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand that it open the Strait of ​Hormuz by the end of Tuesday or suffer massive attacks on its civilian infrastructure, in what would be the biggest escalation yet of the war.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Tehran had ‌rejected a proposal conveyed by intermediaries for a temporary ceasefire. Talks on a lasting peace could begin only after the U.S. and Israel end their strikes, provide a guarantee they will not resume and offer compensation for damages.

Any future settlement must leave Iran in control of the strait, imposing fees on ships that use it, the source said on condition of anonymity.

As the clock ticked down on Trump’s deadline to unleash “hell”, global markets were largely frozen, hesitant to bet on whether Trump would follow through on his threats or call them off as he has in ​the past.

Trump has given Iran until 8 p.m. in Washington (midnight GMT and 3.30 a.m. in Tehran) to end its blockade of Gulf oil, saying he will otherwise destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran within ​four hours.

Iran has rejected his demands and threatened to retaliate against infrastructure belonging to U.S. allies in the Gulf, whose desert cities would be uninhabitable without power or water.