US tightens visa screening, rolls out new security rules

The United States (US) has moved to tighten its global visa screening process, introducing new rules and qualifications aimed at strengthening security checks for travelers seeking entry into the country.

US State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the Trump administration has implemented “new guidelines and an enhanced vetting procedure” for issuing visas worldwide.

The changes direct consular officers to apply additional criteria and consider new risk factors before approving any application.

“We have introduced a new vetting process with updated considerations for consular officers,” Pigott said in a statement.

“Every one of these decisions is a national security decision, and we are committed to ensuring that each application is reviewed more rigorously than before.”

Pigott said the US State Department continuously evaluates and updates its procedures to ensure that individuals entering the United States do not pose a threat to the public.

“Our guiding principle is common sense — we should not allow into the country anyone who could potentially cause harm,” he said. “We will continue reviewing and strengthening our policies to make this process even more effective.”

Since returning to office in January, Trump has aggressively prioritized immigration enforcement, sending federal agents to major US cities and turning away asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border. His administration has frequently highlighted the deportation push but until now it has put less emphasis on efforts to reshape legal immigration.