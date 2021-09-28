US TikTok star Gabriel Salazar dies in a car accident

Texan TikTok star Gabriel Salazar passed away in a car crash on Sunday, reported The Houston Chronicle.

The news first started doing the rounds after a GoFundMe account was created on Sunday to raise money for Gabriel Salazar’s funeral expenses. The online fundraiser did not mention any more details of the crash or where it occurred.

Chris Vasquez, the creator of the GoFundMe page, also shared a post about the unfortunate incident, saying, “Words cannot express the heartbreak our entire community is feeling from the loss of our Gabriel.

According to Vasquez, more detailed information about Salazar’s death has been kept under wraps “because friends and family are having a difficult time.”

19-year-old Salazar’s TikTok account, named Gabenotbabe, boasts over 1 million followers and the young TikToker was known for his lip-syncing videos and skits on the video-sharing app.

The GoFundMe page, also shared by Salazar’s sister Danna Salazar on her Instagram account late on Sunday, had raised over $30,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Salazar’s Instagram and TikTok accounts have also been flooded with prayers from fans who’ve been turning to his pages to share their condolences.