The US State Department will begin revoking passports for thousands of parents who owe significant unpaid child support, expanding an enforcement program that officials say has already helped collect hundreds of millions of dollars in arrears.

The department said the revocations will begin Friday (today) and initially target about 2,700 passport holders who each owe $100,000 or more in overdue child support, based on figures provided by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The move is part of a broader expansion of the program, which will soon apply to parents who owe more than $2,500 — the threshold set under a 1996 law that has been unevenly enforced. Under the updated process, HHS will notify the State Department of all individuals meeting that debt level who also hold valid passports, leading to revocation in eligible cases.

Until now, enforcement was largely limited to individuals applying to renew passports. Officials said the change marks a shift toward proactive enforcement.

“Under the Trump Administration, the Department of State is using commonsense tools to support American families and strengthen compliance with U.S. laws,” the department said in a statement, adding that the policy ensures “real consequences for child support delinquency.”

Those whose passports are revoked will be notified that their documents can no longer be used for international travel. They will be eligible to reapply for a new passport only after their child support debt is paid and they are cleared by state enforcement agencies.

The State Department said the program has long been an effective enforcement tool. Since its implementation in 1998, states have collected about $657 million in overdue child support, including more than $156 million in lump-sum payments over the past five years involving more than 24,000 cases.

Officials also said that hundreds of parents have begun resolving their arrears since news of the expanded enforcement effort became public earlier this year.

“Any American with significant child support debt should arrange payment now to prevent passport revocation,” the department said.