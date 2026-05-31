US Treasury prepares for $250 bill featuring Trump portrait

The Donald Trump administration is preparing contingency plans for a new $250 commemorative bill that could feature a portrait of President Donald Trump, although the proposal faces significant legal and legislative hurdles before it can become a reality.

The proposal stems from legislation introduced by Republican lawmakers that would authorize the issuance of a $250 note as part of celebrations marking the United States’ 250th anniversary. Current federal law prohibits the depiction of living individuals on U.S. currency, meaning congressional action would be required before any such note could be produced.

A spokesperson for the US Treasury Department said the agency is conducting planning and due diligence in response to the legislation. The department said the Bureau of Engraving and Printing is preparing for the possibility that Congress could approve the measure.

“Should this legislative mandate be signed into law, the BEP is moving proactively to produce a $250 commemorative note which will appropriately recognize the 250th anniversary of our great nation,” the spokesperson said.

The proposal was introduced by Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican from South Carolina. Supporters say the denomination was chosen to symbolize the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration. The measure would require approval by both the House and Senate before reaching the president’s desk.

The proposal could face additional obstacles beyond the prohibition on depicting living people. Federal law also specifies which currency denominations may be produced, and a $250 bill is not among the authorized denominations.

Critics have questioned the administration’s priorities. Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat and member of the Senate Banking Committee, criticized the plan, arguing that policymakers should focus on addressing rising living costs rather than creating a new commemorative currency note.

The largest denomination currently printed for circulation is the $100 bill, which features Benjamin Franklin. Larger denominations, including $500, $1,000 and $10,000 notes, were discontinued in 1969, though they remain legal tender and are largely held by collectors.

The Treasury Department has not released any official design concepts for the proposed $250 bill. Currency redesigns typically take years to complete and involve multiple federal agencies, including the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Secret Service. Officials also said note designs are generally unveiled only months before issuance to reduce counterfeiting risks.

It remains unclear whether Congress will advance the legislation or whether a new commemorative note could be produced in time for Independence Day celebrations marking the nation’s 250th anniversary on July 4.