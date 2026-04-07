US Vice President on standby if talks advance to direct meeting with Iran: report

US Vice President JD Vance is on standby, prepared to join sensitive negotiations with Iran if backchannel talks advance to the point of a direct meeting with Iranian officials, Politico said in a report on the talks.

The talks, currently, are led by Steve Witkoff, the president’s special envoy, and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, but Vance could be tagged in if the pair make sufficient progress, American newspaper’s report shared citing a person familiar with the talks.

The role, which was hinted at by President Donald Trump on Monday, reflects the White House searches for a way to end the war.

Vance’s possible role comes at a delicate moment in negotiations between the two countries. Trump is threatening to bomb Iran back to the “stone ages” if its leaders don’t acquiesce to his demands by Tuesday night. And while the prospect of Vance’s involvement demonstrates that the White House is serious about finding an off ramp, it comes as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth promises unprecedented strikes on the country in the coming days.

Vance has, for the most part, stayed behind the scenes. While officials like Hegseth have regularly briefed the media on the military campaign, Vance has, at times, been in contact with intermediaries.

On Sunday night, he was in touch with Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, as Islamabad prepared to circulate a potential 45-day ceasefire proposal, according to the report. The communication was first reported by Reuters.

Pakistan has positioned itself as an intermediary, joining a widening group of countries involved in trying to broker a ceasefire.

Trump acknowledged Vance’s involvement in the negotiations, reiterating to reporters Monday the deadline that he has given Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“We are dealing with them. Essentially, they have until 8 o’clock tomorrow night eastern time. But we are dealing with them. I think it’s going well. Mr Witkoff’s here. JD is involved in the dealing.”