The United States has carried out a flagrant act of aggression on an Iranian merchant vessel in the waters of the Sea of Oman, Iranian army said on Monday.

The spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters condemned the ‘criminal operation’ by the US Navy.

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“The aggressor United States violated the ceasefire and committed maritime piracy by firing at an Iranian merchant ship in the waters of the Sea of Oman and landing a number of its terrorist marines on the deck of the vessel, disabling its navigation system,” Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari said.

“We warn that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to this armed piracy and retaliation by the US army,” he added.

US troops launched the unprovoked attack on the Iranian container ship Toska, which was peacefully sailing from China to Iran through the Gulf of Oman.

In immediate response, Iranian forces struck back, targeting several American military vessels in the area with drone attacks.

US President Donald Trump boasted that American forces had seized the Iranian ship, calling the US military the “largest military force in the world,” which has now been exposed once again as the chief pirate in international waters.