US warns of action if terrorists regroup in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Thursday said that seems the Taliban have failed to live up to their commitments in counterterrorism as well.

The US will take action if international terrorists are regrouped in Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing.

The spokesperson of the US State Department, Ned Price feared that Afghanistan will once again become a haven for international terrorists.

Ned Price said that we have the capabilities to fight terrorism in the region. All such steps will be taken to protect our interests, he added.

Other groups including the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have seen mobilization in the region, the US State Department spokesperson said and added that the broader goal of the US is to see to it that terrorists and others aren’t able to use Afghanistan as a launch pad for attacks on Pakistan.

Read more: US SAYS MONITORING RELIGIOUS FREEDOM VIOLATIONS IN INDIA, OTHER COUNTRIES

“We are committed to working with partners in the region to counter the threats posed by terrorism.” Ned Price also said that Pakistan is an important partner of the US in the region and values ​​these relations.

He said that cooperation from Pakistan under the International Military Education and Training Program is ongoing. This cooperation improves Pakistan’s capabilities to deal with threats.

Comments