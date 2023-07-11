US welcomes Pakistan IMF staff level agreement

WASHINGTON: The United States State Department’s Spokesman Matthew Miller said that US welcomes the staff level agreement between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported

In a press briefing today, Matthew Miller said the US stands with Pakistan in this tough time. US will continue it unwavering support for the economic success of Pakistan, he added.

The State Department spokesperson said that the US will further increase the trade and investment in Pakistan and the technical liaison will continue between the two countries.

Miller clarified that US never pressurize any country to chose either China or the US as the basis of Pak-US relation are public relations. US wants to further strengthen the partnership and economic relations with Pakistan, he added.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the US State Department Matthew Miller said that the people of Pakistan have been severely affected by terrorism for many years.

He said that the US is aware of measures taken by Pakistan against terrorism and the arrest and conviction of Sajid Mir is one of them. Pakistan was part of the Counter Terrorism Dialogue 2023, he added.

Matthew Miller also asked Pakistan to continue the ban on terrorist groups and the US is in constant contact with Pakistani officials.