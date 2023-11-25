Woman accidentally tips $7000 at Subway, fights bank for refund

A woman in the United States accidentally paid a tip of more than 7,000 $ while paying for her sandwich at Subway.

The woman – named Vera Conner – told the local media regarding the incident that she ordered her weekly footlong at the local Subway on October 23, costing $7.54 (PKR 2153) but ended up offering a tip of $7,105.44 (More than 2 million PKR ).

The customer Ms Conner, who paid the amount online using a Bank of America credit card, accidentally put the last digits of her phone number, thinking she was earning Subway loyalty points, claiming that the screen changed and converted the amount into a tip.

However, the woman noticed the blunder when she checked her credit card statement at the end of the week, she said, “’When I looked at my receipt, I was like oh my God!” I thought this number looked familiar — it was the last six numbers of my phone number. Who would leave a tip like that?”

She took her case to her band and filed a dispute with the Bank of America which was initially denied.

“I thought it would be an easy fix … then I got the denial from the bank,” she said, adding that the letter didn’t even specify why the charge dispute was denied. “That’s when I started worrying.”

After waiting for several days, the woman resubmitted her claim and got her money back, as the bank issued a “temporary credit” on Monday.