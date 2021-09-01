Woman arrested for misspelled coronavirus vaccination card

A woman from Illinois city of United States’ Chicago state was arrested in Hawaii for allegedly travelling to the country with a false coronavirus vaccination card, Hawaii News Now reported.

The documents stated that Chloe Mrozak, 24, came under the radars when the name of her Moderna vaccine read “Maderna”.

The investigators mentioned receiving information that the woman may have uploaded false documents under the state’s Safe Travels Program to avoid quarantine laws.

She came to Oahu on Monday last week. During the time of her trip, investigators were collecting details about the fake document.

The documents mentioned that she was administered the shot by the National Guard but there was no evidence of it.

Mrozak was taken into custody upon her return to Daniel K. Inouye international Airport. During the questioning, she said that she said that her card was made by her doctor from their office and had paid for the vaccine.

She is accused falsifying Covid-19 documents. Her bail was at $2,000.