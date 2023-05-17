Woman purchases three houses for Rs940

A woman from the United States bought three abandoned houses in Italy for just Rs940.

A foreign news agency reported that 49-year-old Rubia Daniels purchased the house in 2019 and is patching them up.

The woman, who is associated with the solar industry, heard about the houses in Italy’s Sicily region, which were constructed as a bid to repopulate the towns.

She purchased them for $3.30. The renovation of the homes would cost between $24,000 to $90,000.

Speaking with the US news agency Insider, the woman called it an amazing feeling.

“It was one of those things where you have to see it to make sure it’s true,” she said. “I did my research, and within three days I had my plane ticket, a rental car, the hotel, and I left.”

The woman will convert one of the houses into an art gallery.

The 49-year-old was welcomed into the community after showing intention to set the remaining properties up for the wellness centres.