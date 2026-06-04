US woman travels to Pakistan to marry social media friend

PASRUR: A 36-year-old American woman travelled to Pakistan after an online friendship with a local man developed into a romantic relationship, culminating in their marriage.

According to reports, Morris Ashley became acquainted with 21-year-old Kaif-ul-Wora through social media. As their friendship grew into a relationship, she travelled to Pakistan to meet him and his family.

Before the marriage ceremony, the American woman embraced Islam and was given the Islamic name Khadija. Speaking after her conversion, Khadija said she had accepted Islam of her own free will and without any pressure.

The couple subsequently solemnised their marriage, with the haq mehr (dower) set at US$2,000.

The story has attracted attention on social media as another example of an international relationship that began online and later resulted in marriage.