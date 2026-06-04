US woman travels to Pakistan to marry social media friend
- By Sheeraz Soomro -
- Jun 04, 2026
PASRUR: A 36-year-old American woman travelled to Pakistan after an online friendship with a local man developed into a romantic relationship, culminating in their marriage.
According to reports, Morris Ashley became acquainted with 21-year-old Kaif-ul-Wora through social media. As their friendship grew into a relationship, she travelled to Pakistan to meet him and his family.
Before the marriage ceremony, the American woman embraced Islam and was given the Islamic name Khadija. Speaking after her conversion, Khadija said she had accepted Islam of her own free will and without any pressure.
The couple subsequently solemnised their marriage, with the haq mehr (dower) set at US$2,000.
The story has attracted attention on social media as another example of an international relationship that began online and later resulted in marriage.
Indian-German female marries Pakistani friend, converts to Islam
Earlier in 2024, an Indian-origin German national girl reportedly married a young man from Sialkot, Pakistan, after accepting Islam.
According to the details, Arsalan, a young man from Sialkot, and Jaspreet Kaur, a German girl of Indian origin, used to work together in Germany.
Following her conversion to Islam, Jaspreet Kaur adopted the name Zainab, meanwhile, reports indicate she hails from Ludhiana, Punjab, India. Jaspreet Kaur, who came to Pakistan on January 16 for a religious pilgrimage, has been issued a single-entry visa till April 15. Jasprit Kaur holds an Indian passport which she obtained in Munich, Germany.