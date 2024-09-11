USA cricketer’s bold statement on future game against Pakistan

United States of America (USA) fast bowler Ali Khan has asserted that his side is capable of beating Pakistan again after thumping them in the T20 World Cup 2024.

USA stunned Babar Azam’s men in their opening game at the showpiece event held in June as they beat the Men in Green in match that was decided in the Super Over.

Batting first, the Greenshirts were restricted to 159 for seven in their 20 overs. Khan returned with the figures of 30/1 in his four overs, including the wicket of left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman.

In reply, the USA tied the game in their 20 overs after losing three wickets.

The co-hosts of the tournament then set a 19-run target for Pakistan in the Super Over, who managed to score 13 runs over the loss of a wicket as the USA won the game by five runs.

Recalling the historic game against the Babar Azam-led side, USA fast bowler Ali Khan said that the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2024 were not under pressure facing Pakistan as they had a belief that they could beat the Men in Green.

“We weren’t under pressure, they were. We knew we were capable of beating them. We beat Pakistan in all four departments, including fitness,” he said in an interview with a local sports platform.

“We are capable enough of beating them (the Men in Green) again. No disrespect to them, but I think we are a really good side, if we have a full-strength squad we can beat any team on our day, not just Pakistan but it will be a great game of we play them again,” he added.

With their historic victory over Pakistan, the USA joined India in the Super 8 round while Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stage after losing their second game against the archrivals.