Trump Administration Terminates Temporary Protected Status for Afghanistan

The United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan has experienced improved security conditions, and its stabilizing economy no longer prevents its nationals from returning home,” Secretary Noem stated in a press release.

The TPS designation for Afghanistan will expire on May 20, 2025, with the termination becoming effective on July 12, 2025.

Under U.S. law, the Secretary of Homeland Security is required to review TPS conditions at least 60 days before a designation expires, consulting relevant U.S. government agencies to assess whether the conditions supporting the designation remain valid and for how long the designation should be extended.

“This administration is restoring TPS to its original temporary intent,” Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized. “After careful review with our interagency partners, it has been determined that Afghanistan no longer meets the criteria for a TPS designation due to improved security and economic conditions. Furthermore, this termination aligns with our national interest, particularly in light of investigations into fraud among some TPS recipients, posing threats to public safety and national security. Reviewing TPS designations is integral to upholding the integrity of our immigration system.”

Secretary Noem’s decision, informed by a review of country conditions conducted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in consultation with the Department of State, concluded that overall security and economic improvements in Afghanistan mitigate risks associated with returning Afghan nationals. Permitting them to remain in the United States temporarily is deemed contrary to U.S. national interests.

