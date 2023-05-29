Usama Khan returned to Pakistan for THIS reason

Showbiz heartthrob Usama Khan spilt details of his career journey from being a banker to a successful actor.

Appearing at ARY Zindagi’s chat show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, the actor shared that he studied accountancy and is an ACCA qualifier. Khan started his career by working at a bank before taking up the position of project head at an event management firm.

When asked about his beginning in showbiz, the ‘Teri Raah Mein’ actor said that he auditioned with actor-director Angeline Malik in Lahore, who later recommended him for a project in Karachi.

“That project was finalized, I was selected, hence I moved here with my wardrobe and everything. I even got a place in Karachi and then that project couldn’t execute,” Khan told the host.

At another point in the outing, the actor said that he had no work for almost six months, and all he did during that time was do interior design of his place.

Moreover, Khan disclosed that he even went to Dubai in search of a job, however, returned after a couple of months. “I realized this within three months that I can’t live abroad. Those places are too clean while we are used to of living here,” he stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ as Altamash. The ensemble cast of the play also features Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz, Hiba Bukhari, Jamal Shah, Yashma Gill, Nida Mumtaz, Arisha Razi Khan, Nadia Afghan, Sajid Shah and Munazzah Arif.

The serial, written by Maha Malik and directed by Ahmed Bhatti (of ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ fame) airs every Thursday in prime time only on ARY Digital.