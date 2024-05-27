USC proposes historic PM relief package for FY 24-25

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has proposed the largest Prime Minister package in the Pakistan’s history for the upcoming financial year, seeking Rs 85 billion in the budget, ARY News reported on Monday, citing well informed sources.

Sources close to the development disclosed that the USC has proposed Rs 12 billion for the Prime Minister’s Ramadan package next year.

Additionally, Rs 73 billion have been requested to cover the remaining 11 months of the next financial year with an average of Rs 6.64 billion per month.

However, sources close to the government officials indicated that it is unlikely the utility stores will receive the full amount they have sought in the financial proposal, while, the Finance Ministry is set to finalize the proposals related to funding for the Prime Minister’s relief package.

The proposal includes continuing subsidies on five basic commodities including sugar, flour, ghee, pulses, and rice for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) consumers under the new financial year’s Prime Minister’s package.

The current Prime Minister’s relief package at utility stores is scheduled to end on June 30, and the new proposals aim to ensure continued support for essential commodities to aid low-income households.