USC slashes prices of cooking oil, ghee

ISLAMABAD: The state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Wednesday slashed the prices of cooking oil and ghee of various brands, ARY News reported.

The revised prices of different brands of cooking oil and ghee were taken into effect immediately by the state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC) with an aim to provide relief to the inflation-hit nationals.

According to the notification, Rs60 per kilogram was reduced on the branded ghee and a reduction ranging from Rs37 to Rs59 per kilogram was made on different brands of cooking oil.

Earlier, the prices of 15kg bag of fine flour and (super fine flour) maida have been reduced by Rs300 in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The millers reduced the prices of fine and super fine flour (maida) in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Moreover, the flour dealers association has also started issuing permits to its members.

The price of a 15kg bag of fine flour was reduced by Rs300 which would be available at Rs2,100. Additionally, Rs1,300 was decreased for an 80kg bag of super fine flour, reducing it to Rs12,600.