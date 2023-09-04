USD gains Rs 0.17 against Pakistani rupee

KARACHI: The interbank exchange rate witnessed a notable increase today, with the US dollar climbing by Rs 0.17 and closing at 305.64 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per USD, ARY News reported on Monday, citing SBP report.

According to the forex dealers, Banking institutions, in line with the central bank’s official rate, sold the dollar to importers at Rs 306.14.

However, in the open market, the greenback reportedly surged to as high as Rs 329/USD,

Sources indicate that the situation in the open market has become even more volatile, with reports suggesting that the US dollar is unavailable at Rs 331.