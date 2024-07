Pakistani rupee sheds Rs0.18 against USD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by Rs0.18 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.30 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.12, ARY News reported.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.25 and Rs 280.7 respectively.

The price of Euro came down by 19 paisa to close at Rs 303.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.82, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen gained 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a decrease of 04 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs359.64 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs359.68.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs75.76 and Rs74.19 respectively.