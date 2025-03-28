Pakistani rupee gains slightly against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Rupee on Friday gained 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.16 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 280.21.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.40 and Rs 281.90, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 81 paisa to close at Rs 302.42 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.61, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.86, whereas an increase of Rs 1.15 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 362.96 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 361.81.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 76.27 and Saudi Riyal remained stagnant and closed at Rs 74.69.

On the other hand, the Omani Riyal (OMR) exchange rate remained stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Friday, March 28, 2025

According to currency exchange reports, the buying and selling rates for OMR were recorded at Rs 722.00 and Rs 734.50, respectively.

The exchange rates were last updated at 14:13 PST on March 28.

1,000 Omani Riyal in Pakistani rupees

1,000 Omani Riyal (OMR) is equivalent to Rs 722,000 in Pakistani currency if citizens sell the same in the open market. Individuals traveling to either country can exchange their currency at banks or exchange company branches.

This stability is expected to facilitate smoother transactions for Pakistani expatriates in Oman, who rely heavily on remittances to support their families back home.

Approximately 360,000 Pakistani expatriates reside in Oman, employed in various sectors including skilled and unskilled labor, small businesses, and professional fields such as engineering and IT.