Pakistani rupee witnesses gain against USD

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday gained 02 paisa against US dollar during the interbank trading, before closed at Rs 278.18, ARY News reported, citing central bank news release.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.02, meanwhile, sold at Rs 279.50.

Earlier, the Pakistani rupee shed 08 paisa against US dollar during the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.20.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.55, meanwhile, sold at Rs 278.50 to importers.

