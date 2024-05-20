US Dollar strengthens against Pakistani rupee

KARACHI: The Pakistani Rupee on Monday lost 09 paise against the US dollar in interbank trading, closing at Rs 278.29 compared to the previous day’s close of Rs 278.20, ARY News reported, citing SBP news release.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.6 and Rs 280.2, respectively.

The Euro increased by 75 paise, closing at Rs 302.59 against the previous day’s Rs 301.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs 1.78, while the British Pound decreased by Rs 1.35, trading at Rs 353.29 compared to the previous closing of Rs 351.94.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paise each, closing at Rs 75.76 and Rs 74.20, respectively.

Last week, the Pakistani Rupee strengthened by 20 paise against the US Dollar in interbank trading on Friday, closing at Rs 278.20, compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.40.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the Dollar’s buying and selling rates in the open market were Rs 277.50 and Rs 280.20, respectively.

The Euro’s value dropped by 86 paise, ending at Rs 301.84, down from the previous closing of Rs 302.70, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen decreased by 2 paise, closing at Rs 1.78. The British Pound saw a decline of Rs 1.06, trading at Rs 351.94, compared to the last closing of Rs 353.00.

Additionally, the exchange rates for the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal each fell by 4 paise, ending at Rs 75.74 and Rs 74.18, respectively.