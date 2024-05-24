PKR gains 09 paisa against USD

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee on Friday strengthen by Rs 09 paisa against the US dollar, closing at Rs 278.21 during interbank trading, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling values of the USD in the open market were Rs 277.35 and Rs 280.10 respectively,

A day earlier, the value of the PKR increased by 17 paisa against the US dollar (USD), closing at Rs 278.30 in interbank trading on Thursday.

The purchasing and selling values of the USD in the open market were, Rs 277.35 and Rs 280.10 respectively, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that the price of the Euro dropped by 64 paisa to close at Rs 301.67 as compared to Rs 302.31 on the previous day.

The British Pound witnessed a decline of Rs1.03, closing at Rs 353.85 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 354.88. The Japanese Yen also saw a nominal decrease of 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.77.

Similarly, the Saudi Riyal closed at Rs 74.20 with a drop of 04 paisa while the United Arab Emirates Dirham witnessed 05 paisa decline to close at Rs 75.76.