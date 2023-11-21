29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Rupee closes at Rs285.79 against US dollar

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) maintained its upward trend against the US dollar for the fifth consecutive session, as it appreciated by Rs0.18 to close at Rs285.79, ARY News reported.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee gained Re0.18 to close at Rs285.79 in the interbank on the second day of the business week.

The greenback was closed at Rs285.87 the other day.

During the previous week, the rupee had finally snapped its losing streak as it closed the week 0.18% or Re0.53 higher to settle at 286.50 in the inter-bank market against the US dollar on Friday.

According to market experts, the Pakistani rupee is appreciating against the greenback as Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have reached an agreement on the first review of the 9-month SBA.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.