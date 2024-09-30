Pakistani rupee loses more value to the US dollar

Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank market and closed at Rs 277.71, SBP data showed.

The greenback closed at Rs277.71 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.63.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278 and Rs 279.50 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs1.47 to close at Rs 310.66 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.19, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.94, whereas an increase of 88 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs372.12 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 371.24.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa and 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.60 and Rs74.02 respectively.