PKR continues recovery streak in interbank, open market

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank and open market on Friday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee rose by Rs1.99 in the interbank market to close at Rs302.95 from the preceding close of Rs304.94.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the dollar was being traded at Rs305 in the open market.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker government has announced the commencement of a crackdown against greenback smuggling following the identification of facilitators linked to government officials.

To combat dollar smuggling, hoarding, and organized crime, the caretaker government decided initiating a comprehensive crackdown.

The identification of facilitators and patrons among government officials has already taken place, and a list has been compiled for this purpose.