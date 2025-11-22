Usha Vance spotted ringless after JD reveals differences

JD Vance, a few weeks after revealing his religious differences in public with his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, was seen at an official engagement without her wedding ring.

When the First Lady, Melania Trump, according to the Daily Mail, visited the Camp Lejeune military base in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Usha Vance was ringless.

The 39-year-old Usha’s picture depicts that the wedding band was not visible, as she was coming off a plane with her left hand clearly visible.

The ring stayed off during the trip, according to additional photos from Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River.

However, the Vice President, JD Vance, on the other hand, was seen wearing his wedding band on Thursday while delivering a speech in Washington.

The photos surfaced following weeks of derogatory trolls speculating about the status of Vance’s marriage, which began in October when the vice president provided Erika Kirk a strong hug during a memorial service for her husband, right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Notably, the VP’s admission that he has begged his wife to convert from Hinduism to Roman Catholicism fanned rumors of a potential breach between the Second Couple.

Last Month, US Vice President JD Vance declared on Tuesday he was confident about a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, but added there was “a lot of work left to do”, as he opened a military coordination centre in Israel.

“What we’ve seen the past week gives me great optimism the ceasefire is going to hold,” he said during a press conference in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, where US and Israel staff are setting up a Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC).

“There are going to be moments where it looks like things aren’t going particularly well… It’s going to require constant effort, constant monitoring and supervision.”

On Sunday, a resumption in deadly fighting between Hamas and Israel following the killing of two Israeli soldiers showed the frailty of the ceasefire that entered into force on October 10.