Usher makes fun of viral “clone” rumors

As the “clone” backlash intensified and concertgoers demanded refunds, Usher at last spoke up.

Following the hip-hop icon’s most recent performance at MetLife Stadium, a video from the show caused an extraordinary surge of conjecture on the internet. The artist allegedly sent a lookalike, or even a “clone,” to perform in his place, according to several fans.

One widely shared post went so far as to caption a video of the performer claiming that fans were demanding their money back, saying, “Usher, you can’t fool New York. That’s not you, bro. I want my money back.”

With viewers comparing the person onstage to pictures of Usher and wondering if they were truly witnessing the celebrity, the clip swiftly reinforced the narrative. But when the rumors finally reached Usher, he responded hilariously, mocking the strange accusations.

Usher Fans Are Demanding A Refund After He Allegedly Had A Look-Alike Perform A Few Songs Last Night 😳🎤 pic.twitter.com/aP5PjwkOzu — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) August 8, 2026

The “Yeah!” singer responded directly to fans on social media, joining the discussion instead of dismissing the hypothesis.

“Y’all are funny… clone? They can’t clone this??” he wrote, adding laughing emojis.

He then responded in a way that made light of rapidly advancing technology.

“How y’all come up with this? AI ain’t that advanced,” he continued.

His responses made it obvious that he was not taking the “clone” accusations seriously, thereby turning the web rumors into his own joke.