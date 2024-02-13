Usher marries longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in a Vegas wedding

Grammy-winning singer Usher got married to his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in a Las Vegas ceremony over the weekend.

As reported exclusively by an American magazine, Usher Raymond tied the knot for the third time with music executive Jennifer Goicoechea on February 11, following his NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show.

According to the details, they exchanged vows at Vegas Weddings’ Terrace Gazebo, an outdoor chapel with 30 guests seating arrangement, while the singer’s mother, Jonetta Patton, was their witness

A rep for Usher confirmed the development to the publication saying, “We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family.”

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes,” stated the rep further.

The singer was also spotted with a gold band on his left ring finger, as he stepped out with his now-wife Goicoechea in Vegas, following the Super Bowl performance.

Notably, the couple, who has been together since 2019, first became parents to daughter Sovereign Bo, in 2020, whereas, their son, Sire Castrello, was born in 2021.

Meanwhile, Usher shares two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster as well.

