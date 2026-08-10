Usher responds to fans claiming his lookalike performed at concert

Usher has addressed viral speculation that he secretly hired a lookalike or “clone” to perform in his place during a recent concert.

The 47-year-old singer became the subject of online conspiracy theories after footage from his August 7 performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey circulated widely on social media. Some fans claimed the performer looked noticeably different from Usher and questioned whether it was actually him onstage.

One viral post on X claimed, “Usher you can’t fool New York that’s not you bro i want my money back,” while a TikTok user jokingly accused the singer of sending “his doppelganger” to perform.

Other social media users also pointed to footage in which Usher’s face was partially obscured by a hat and sunglasses, further fueling speculation that a lookalike had taken his place.

Usher, however, appeared to find the rumors amusing.

In a video shared by the official R&B Tour account on Instagram on Sunday, August 9, the singer responded to comments about the alleged clone. Laughing off the speculation, he wrote, “Ya’ll are funny…clone? They can’t clone this??”

In another comment, Usher asked, “How ya’ll come up with this?” before adding a series of laughing emojis and joking, “AI ain’t that advanced.”

The singer is currently on the Raymond & Brown Tour with Chris Brown, 37. The co-headlining tour, which began in June, is scheduled to continue through December with performances across North America.