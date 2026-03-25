Usher speaks on rumours about Justin Bieber's feud in Oscar party

Usher refuses from the allegation of having a “heated exchange” with Justin Bieber at the Oscar Party.

According to a TMZ report, the rapper got into an intense argument with his fellow musician after Usher angrily approached Justin at the star-studded bash.

But Usher’s pal, Da Brat, shut down the reports of any feud between the singers during an episode of The Rickey Smiley Show. He further noted, “I spoke to Usher, and he said, ‘This is an exaggeration of the conversation’”.

Da Brat said. “He’s been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years, and y’all can actually check the records for all that he has been.”

“Justin is on his own journey, dealing with his own reality that he’s created,” continued the rapper. “Usher wishes him nothing but the best, and they have no hostility towards each other.” She further said that the two musicians “definitely love each other.”

She added, “People just take stuff out of context when they see something, and they run with it, and I’m just here to say that is not the issue. They are definitely cool with each other, and they have love, and they support each other”.