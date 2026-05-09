Ushna Shah delights fans with pregnancy announcement

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah announced her pregnancy in a cute post on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, posted a carousel of images with her husband. As she shared images of her cute baby bump, she captioned the album with, “So much for abs this summer”.

Her heartfelt post drew warm wishes from celebrities and admirers for the couple.

The actor, known for her bright performances, took to Instagram to reveal that she is stepping towards parenthood. Ushna gained fame in the Pakistani drama industry through her brilliant performances and tied the knot with Hamza Amin in 2023.

Shah has appeared in multiple dramas, including Cheekh, Balaa, Habs, and Lashkaraa. She has been known for her marvellous acting and for her appearance in lead roles like in Lashkaraa and Balaa.