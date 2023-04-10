Ushna Shah flaunts new summer hair – courtesy ‘chacha-in-law’

The newlywed actor, Ushna Shah is ready to welcome summer with her fresh hair, courtesy her ‘chacha-in-law’.

The ‘Habs’ star, who tied the knot with pro-golfer Hamza Amin in February this year, is enjoying all the perks of having the great stylist of the country, Tariq Amin in her extended family.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

She went for a complete hair transformation with the stylist and flaunted her new look in the new pictures and video gallery on Instagram. “Short n’ sweet with rays of sun by my chacha-in-law,” Shah detailed in the caption.

Thousands of her followers liked the post and complimented the changed look of the celebrity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah-Amin (@ushnashah)

Reposting the photos on his handle, the stylist wrote: “When your gorgeous niece is @ushnashah & she is blessed with beautiful hair & you are allowed to do your thing … this is when the magic happens.”

Earlier, Tariq Amin welcomed the ‘newest addition to the Amin family’ with a selfie from their wedding ceremony, as he wished a lifetime of happiness to Shah and her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tariq Amin (@tariqaminofficial)

It is pertinent to mention here Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin exchanged vows in the last week of February, amid close family and friends, as well as whos who of the showbiz fraternity.

Ushna Shah is back on the gram with more wedding glimpses

The wedding was met with some necessary drama on social media, after the private moments from the ceremony were published online by a few uninvited guests, following which, the celebrity, traumatised by the unnecessary remarks by the keyboard warriors, decided to sign off from the digital world.

Comments