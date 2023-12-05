Ushna Shah performs first Umrah with husband

Showbiz A-lister Ushna Shah completed the Umrah pilgrimage with her husband, Hamza Amin, over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Ushna Shah shared a two-picture gallery with her husband, pro-golfer Hamza Amin, from Masjid-al-Haram, as the two performed their very first Umrah together.

“Keeping our Falas3 (Palestine) brothers & sisters in my heart and prayers, always. After being exiled from their homes and enduring apartheid for over 75 years, going through a brutal genocide that is massacring their ethnicity, may they finally be freed. Ameen,” she wrote in the caption.

The ‘Habs’ star added, “This was @hamza.amin87 first Umrah, so a big congratulations to him.”