Ushna Shah performs first Umrah with husband

Showbiz A-lister Ushna Shah completed the Umrah pilgrimage with her husband, Hamza Amin, over the weekend.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Ushna Shah shared a two-picture gallery with her husband, pro-golfer Hamza Amin, from Masjid-al-Haram, as the two performed their very first Umrah together.
“Keeping our Falas3 (Palestine) brothers & sisters in my heart and prayers, always. After being exiled from their homes and enduring apartheid for over 75 years, going through a brutal genocide that is massacring their ethnicity, may they finally be freed. Ameen,” she wrote in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
The ‘Habs’ star added, “This was @hamza.amin87 first Umrah, so a big congratulations to him.”
Thousands of her social followers including the entertainment fraternity liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes for Shah and her husband in the comments section.
Taking to his Instagram stories, the doting husband and pro-golfer also posted a picture of his wife, sporting a hijab. “My forever,” read the text on the photo. It is pertinent to mention that actor Ushna Shah and Pakistani-Austrian golfer Hamza Amin exchanged vows in February this year, amid close family and friends, as well as whos who of the showbiz fraternity.
The actor had announced the engagement to Amin earlier.
‘Not conflict, it is genocide’: Ushna Shah joins rally in solidarity with Palestine