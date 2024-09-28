Ushna Shah reveals she suffers from prosopagnosia; What is it?

Showbiz A-lister Ushna Shah has shocked her fans as she revealed being suffering from a rare disorder, prosopagnosia.

Taking to her Instagram stories this week, Ushna Shah disclosed that she often doesn’t recognize the faces of people immediately, due to a medical condition she has, called prosopagnosia.

“I’d like to take a moment to share some insight into a condition known as prosopagnosia, or face blindness, which affects a person’s ability to recognize faces,” she wrote. “Over time this condition has become more prominent for me and I often do not immediately recognize individuals, even in familiar settings.”

“What was once a joke has evolved into a frustrating experience over the years, and I am sure I am not alone,” Shah noted.

The actor furthered, “If there’s ever an interaction where I don’t recognize you, please understand that it’s due to this condition, not a lack of recognition or care.”

But what actually is prosopagnosia?

As per the description from the National Institute of Health, prosopagnosia is a neurological disorder that can cause people to have difficulty recognizing even family members or friends.

Moreover, the treatment for prosopagnosia involves developing other strategies to recognize people, such as focusing on their voices.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ushna Shah is currently being seen in the new drama serial ‘Ghair’, co-starring Adeel Hussain and Usama Khan. The ensemble star cast of the play also features Aijaz Aslam, Yashmeera Jan, Munawar Saeed, Sajida Syed, Saba Hamid, Madiha Iftikhar, Babar Ali, Farhan Ali Agha, Fahima Awan, Salma Zafar, Shabbir Jan and Arjumand Rahim among others.

The Yasir Nawaz directorial, written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, airs every Friday and Saturday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.