Ushna Shah ties the knot with Hamza Amin

Famous actress Ushna Shah tied the knot with Hamza Amin today as their wedding festivities continued for a week.
The nikkah ceremony of Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin was held today. The photos of the newly-wed couple went viral on social media, showing Shah in her bridal dress. The wedding event was also attended by showbiz celebrities.
In December last year, Shah announced her engagement to golf player Hamza Amin by sharing a picture on Instagram.
Shah and Amin had shared picture of the two on their respective profile. The image showed them smiling together at the camera.