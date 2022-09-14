Ushna Shah has a special request for ‘men’ out there

The latest tweet of showbiz A-lister Ushna Shah, with a very valid request for all ‘men’ out there, is viral on social media.

On her official handle of the micro-blogging site, Tuesday, ‘Habs’ star, who is known for her bold and unapologetic remarks, wrote a new post addressing “Dear men.”

She noted, “If a female friend isn’t responding to your flirtatious comments & is pretending to be oblivious to them, it is to give u a hint without damaging your friendship.”

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Have some class about you and take the hint instead of amplifying the flirt & making her more uncomfortable.”

Dear men,

If a female friend isn’t responding to your flirtatious comments & is pretending to be oblivious to them, it is to give u a hint without damaging your friendship.Have some class about you and take the hint instead of amplifying the flirt & making her more uncomfortable. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) September 13, 2022

In response to Shah, a number of social users showed their agreement on the matter while sharing their personal similar incidents. “U can’t be friends w such a person PERIOD,” a Twitter user replied.

Also read: ‘Anyone needs a Kidney?’: asks Ushna Shah

“I second that; like everything, even friendship has boundaries. Anything that makes one uncomfortable (regardless of gender) should be stopped there,” wrote another, while a third suggested, “Handle till you have the patience to deal with those messages. If those messages start painting you, thanks to social media the block option is a click away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

On the work front, Ushna Shah is currently winning acclaim for her performance as Ayesha in ARY Digital’s ‘Habs’. The serial starring Feroze Khan opposite the actor follows the story of a loving couple “trying to make it through the misunderstandings that are created by the unfortunate circumstances and the people around them.”

Comments