Ushna Shah wants parents to not rely on entertainers to raise their kids

Ushna Shah has an important message for all the parents out there and she isn’t afraid to let them know: “raise your kids yourself!”

Ushna took to Instagram on Sunday to post a rather scathing but equally important reminder for parents of kids that are old enough to consume online entertainment content.

“Entertainers are there to entertain,” the post reads, going on to deliver the main message that says, “They aren’t there to teach your children the lessons that you haven’t bothered to teach them at home yourself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

Ushna Shah also added a caption that reads, “Apney bachey khud palein (Raise your kids yourself)”, for good measure, and we can’t agree with her more!

The 31-year-old provided more clarity behind her train of thought in the comments section, saying, “How we live our lives off-screen is our business.”

Ushna Shah further explained, or rather advised, “If it’s good enough for the children in our family to see, but not good enough for yours, then take away your children’s Instagram or ban them from our pages.”

Do you agree with Ushna’s take about entertainers and their responsibility towards their audience or fans? Let us know!