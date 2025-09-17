KP plans eco-tourism zone in Usho Forest, Kalam

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is set to establish a dedicated eco-tourism zone in the picturesque Usho Forest of Kalam Valley, Swat, as part of efforts to boost sustainable tourism in the province.

This was announced by Dr. Abdul Samad, Secretary of Archaeology and Tourism, while speaking to journalists on Wednesday. He said Usho Forest holds significant importance due to its natural beauty and is a key asset in enhancing the tourist appeal of Kalam.

Dr. Abdul Samad said that following the joint “Manro Track” project between the Forest and Tourism Departments, this new initiative is a major step toward promoting eco tourism and stabilizing the local economy.

Dr. Samad said the eco-tourism zone will not only promote environmentally responsible tourism but also contribute to stabilizing the local economy by creating employment opportunities.

A traditionally styled rest area will be constructed within Usho Forest to provide better facilities for visitors, while preserving the region’s cultural and natural aesthetics.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has clarified that the natural forests of Usho will be strictly protected, and no one will be allowed to harm the environment.

According to the Tourism Department, more projects are being planned in collaboration with the Forest Department and local communities to promote eco-tourism so that new avenues for tourism can open while preserving the natural environment.