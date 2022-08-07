Usman Buzdar serves defamation notice on Uzma Kardar

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday served a Rs500 million defamation notice to former PTI lawmaker Uzma Kardar for leveling corruption allegations against him, ARY News reported.

Buzdar’s legal team served the notice to the former MPA asking her to apologise for the baseless allegations she leveled against him in 15 days or pay Rs500 million in damages.

He said Ms Kardar made “misleading and provocative” remarks against him at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Uzma Kardar has given her response to the defamation notice by Usman Buzdar and contended that she did not levelled any corruption allegations as an inquiry against the former Punjab chief minister by FIA is already underway.

Back in May, the former CM sent an Rs500 million legal notice to Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports and dissident PTI leader Awn Chaudhry.

The former chief minister Buzdar served legal notice for launching a “defamatory campaign” against him. The notice, filed by Usman Buzdar’s counsel Mubeenuddin Qazi, states that Awn Chaudhry had made baseless allegations against him in a TV programme.

