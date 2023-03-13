Usman Buzdar fails to appear before NAB again

Former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar failed to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the third time in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the sources, Usman Buzdar submitted his reply to NAB through his counsel after he was directed to provide complete records of postings and transfers he had approved as the Punjab chief minister.

Sources said that the investigation was not completed as the former CM Usman Buzdar was not cross-examined in the accountability court.

“Court instructed to bring along the record of contracts awarded for development works,” said sources.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was summoned by NAB Lahore in a personal capacity and was directed to bring the documents related to his bank accounts, businesses, agricultural land and property.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former CM Usman Buzdar appeared before NAB earlier this month.

On March 07, an accountability court extended the interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Buzdar in the assets beyond means case.

The former Punjab chief minister appeared before an accountability court in assets beyond means case.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the questionnaire was sent to Usman Buzdar but the anti-graft watchdog did not get a reply from the accused.

