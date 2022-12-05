Usman Buzdar’s interim bail extended in liquor licence case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended interim bail of former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in a case pertaining to awarding a liquor licence to a hotel by violating the law, ARY News reported.

Former chief minister punjab is accused of allegedly receiving Rs50 million in bribes to get a liquor licence issued to a hotel in violation of the law.

At the outset of the hearing, the court asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor to inform the court if they want the arrest of Sardar Usman Buzdar in the case or not.

Later, the court extended Usman Buzdar’s interim bail by December 19 in the liquor licence case.

It may be noted that PTI leader Sardar Usman Buzdar had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in liquor licence case.

Buzdar was quizzed by a combined investigation team of the bureau for about one hour and forty minutes. He was later handed a 12-page questionnaire to furnish replies to along with complete details of the case.

