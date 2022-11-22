Usman Buzdar’s interim bail extended in assets case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former Punjab CM and PTI leader Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted their response in the court on interim bail in assets beyond means case.

The court asked the anti-graft watchdog if it is necessary to arrest the former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the PTI leader’s arrest warrant is not issued yet.

After hearing the arguments the AC extended the former Punjab chief minister Buzdar’s interim bail till December 5.

Earlier, an accountability court barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former Punjab CM and PTI leader Buzdar in assets beyond means case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB Executive Board approved the recommendation of NAB Lahore to launch an investigation against Buzdar in assets beyond the means.

The NAB is already investigating former chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar in alleged illegal promotions in the Communication and Work Department during his tenure and liquor license case.

