Usman Dar appears before anti-corruption team

SIALKOT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar on Tuesday appeared before the anti-corruption team in Lahore for an inquiry over corruption charges.

Usman Dar and his brothers are accused of receiving Rs5 million as ‘commission’ from contractors in the four UCs in his constituency.

Dar appeared before the assistant director of anti-corruption Lahore headquarters. Talking to newsmen, Dar again demanded an open inquiry into allegations leveled against him and his brothers.

Dar said all the tenders were awarded as per law and claimed that the case is registered against him at the ‘behest’ of defence minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo motu notice on the Javed Ali case.

While talking to the ARY News programme Aiteraz Hai, Usman Dar requested the CJP to take suo moto notice of the custodial torture of a Grade 4 government employee Javed Ali.

The PTI leader said that those responsible for abducting and torturing Ali want to target him via false statements. Dar asked the incumbent government to refrain from harassing common citizens to frame false charges against him.

